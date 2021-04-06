Governor tests positive for COVID-19

GREAT FALLS — After exhibiting mild symptoms on Sunday and out of an abundance of caution, Governor Greg Gianforte on Monday was tested for COVID-19 and received a positive result. The first lady, who has exhibited no symptoms, has been tested and is awaiting her results.

Following his doctor's instructions and public health guidance, the governor is isolating for 10 days, according to a news release from Gianforte's office. The governor has notified all individuals with whom he may have had close contact.

All of the governor's in-person events have been canceled until further notice, and the governor will continue to conduct his duties and manage the state's business from his home in Bozeman.

As a precautionary measure, the governor's staff will be tested early Tuesday morning. The governor and his staff have been tested regularly since he was sworn into office in January.

Gianforte received the first dose of the two-dose vaccine last Thursday at a Walgreens pharmacy in Helena.

