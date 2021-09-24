Lewis and Clark County COVID vaccination booster clinics announced

HELENA — Following guidance from the CDC, Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has announced several drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning next week. Each of the clinics will be open for first, second and booster doses.

The first clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Lewis and Clark County fairgrounds. This drive-thru clinic will administer Pfizer vaccinations to approximately 1,000 individuals. There will be a smaller drive-thru clinic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at St. Peter’s Health Broadway Clinic, 2550 Broadway in Helena. A total of 150 appointments are available for this clinic. Only Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the fairground clinics. A small amount of Moderna will be available at the St. Peter’s Health clinic, for first and second doses.

Appointments for these clinics are available now through the LCPH Covid-19 Hub.

Community members who require additional assistance are asked to call our COVID-19 Hotline at 833-826-9219. The call center is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be drive-thru clinics at the fairgrounds on Oct. 5, Oct. 13, Nov. 16, and Dec. 14. In addition to those clinics, St. Peter’s Health will continue to hold drive-thru clinics each Thursday from 5:30-7:00pm. Appointments are available now for these clinics on our Hub.

The CDC recommends Pfizer boosters six months after their second dose for:

Older adults age 65+ and those living in long-term care facilities

Adults ages 50-64 at high risk of severe COVID-19, due to underlying medical conditions

Adults ages 18-49 at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions should consider a booster based on an assessment of their individual benefits and risks and consultation with their medical provider.

Adults ages 18-64 for people whose jobs put them at high risk for COVID-19 exposure.

LCPH urges individuals who qualify to receive a Pfizer booster dose to check with their primary care provider before getting a booster to weigh individual benefits and risks; however, documentation will not be required at the vaccine clinics.

Moderna and J&J vaccines have not been approved for boosters.

