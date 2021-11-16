Montana COVID-19 update: 1,038 new cases, 23 new deaths (Nov. 16)

There were 1,038 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Montana, with 7,242 total active cases in the state.

There were 23 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,513, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The new deaths reported Tuesday include 19 in November and 4 in October 2021. The counties include Cascade (1), Dawson (1), Deer Lodge (2), Glacier (1), Lake (2), Lewis and Clark (1), Lincoln (1), Missoula (2), Phillips (2), Ravalli (1), Silver Bow (1), Teton (1), Valley (1), and Yellowstone (6).

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 307, a decrease from the 316 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,624, with the state reporting 64 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 186,207 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 176,452. There were 7,917 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 512,527 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 512,527 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 1,168,091.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

