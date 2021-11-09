Montana COVID-19 update: 1,136 new cases, 15 newly reported deaths (Nov. 9)

HELENA — There were 1,136 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Montana, with 8,004 total active cases in the state.

There were 15 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,437 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are 15 new deaths being reported today and all occurred in 2021. A total of nine deaths occurred in November, five in October, and one in September. The counties include Cascade (3), Granite (1), Lincoln (2), Richland (3), Silver Bow(1), and Yellowstone (5).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 364, an increase from the 351 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,234, with the state reporting 80 new hospitalizations since their last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.05%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

There have been 182,468 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 172,027. There were 6,334 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

55 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 510,517 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,138,643. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, November 9, 2021.