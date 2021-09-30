Montana COVID-19 update: 1,217 new cases (Sept. 30)

HELENA — There were 1,217 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday with a current total of 11,763 active cases in the state. according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 now stands at 2,009, an increase of eight from Wednesday.

A total of 8 deaths were added Thursday, with seven occurring this month, and one as part of data reconciliation going back to August 2021.

The deaths occurred in the following counties:

Big Horn (1)

Custer (1)

Glacier (1)

Golden Valley (1)

Sheridan (1)

Stillwater (1)

Wheatland (2)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has dropped from 418 on Wednesday to 415. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,657.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 487,839 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 24,150 Total | 236 New | 2,840 Active

Cascade County Cases: 13,139 Total | 130 New | 1,260 Active

Missoula County Cases: 13,607 Total | 125 New | 1,808 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 18,112 Total | 107 New | 625 Active

Flathead County Cases: 17,206 Total | 105 New | 1,160 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 9,184 Total | 85 New | 588 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,163 Total | 67 New | 247 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,197 Total | 45 New | 276 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 2,925 Total | 41 New | 330 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,423 Total | 35 New | 572 Active

There have been 151,033 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 137,261. An additional 7,772 COVID tests have been administered.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

