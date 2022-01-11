Montana COVID-19 update: 1,520 new cases, 6 additional deaths

HELENA - There were 1,520 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday along with 8,787 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were also six newly-reported deaths. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,927.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 162 which is up from the 154 in Monday's report. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,562.

Counties with the most new cases

Gallatin County Cases: 25,858 Total | 441 New | 2,165 Active

Missoula County Cases: 19,481 Total | 207 New | 1,561 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 33,206 Total | 200 New | 1,310 Active

Flathead County Cases: 22,123 Total | 121 New | 776 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 13,296 Total | 77 New | 703 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,594 Total | 62 New | 466 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,736 Total | 50 New | 216 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,811 Total | 43 New | 152 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,970 Total | 39 New | 113 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,602 Total | 34 New | 213 Active

There have been 206,295 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 194,581. There were 12,281 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 542,930 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,348,068.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.