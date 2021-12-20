Montana COVID-19 update: 159 new cases, 1 new death (Dec. 20)

There were 159 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Dec. 20 in Montana, with 1,723 total active cases in the state.

There was one new death reported. The death was reported in Cascade County in December, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,878.

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 126, a decrease from 139 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,291.

There have been 194,929 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 190,328. There were 3,301 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties with the most new COVID-19 cases

Gallatin County Cases: 22,751 Total | 20 New | 135 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 31,788 Total | 20 New | 377 Active

Flathead County Cases: 21,204 Total | 19 New | 120 Active

Missoula County Cases: 17,720 Total | 16 New | 159 Active

Richland County Cases: 2,007 Total | 13 New | 26 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,505 Total | 12 New | 132 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,617 Total | 9 New | 43 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,001 Total | 7 New | 181 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,778 Total | 5 New | 49 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,465 Total | 5 New | 46 Active

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

About 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 534,646 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,301,160. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

