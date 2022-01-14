Montana COVID-19 update: 2,177 new cases, 10 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 2,177 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday along with 11,448 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were also 10 newly-reported deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,945.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 stands at 195 which is up from the 178 reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus stands at 10,632.

Counties with the most new cases

Gallatin County Cases: 27,325 Total | 471 New | 2,421 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 34,307 Total | 457 New | 2,208 Active

Flathead County Cases: 22,666 Total | 306 New | 1,295 Active

Missoula County Cases: 20,163 Total | 201 New | 1,591 Active

Cascade County Cases: 17,907 Total | 145 New | 592 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 13,573 Total | 99 New | 844 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 6,754 Total | 46 New | 326 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,841 Total | 36 New | 303 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,805 Total | 27 New | 55 Active

Lake County Cases: 5,057 Total | 27 New | 170 Active

There have been 212,078 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 197,685. There were 9,124 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Approximately 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 544,572 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,355,958. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.