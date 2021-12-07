Montana COVID-19 update: 423 new cases, 9 additional deaths

HELENA — There were 423 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday with 3,266 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 2,768 on Monday to 2,777. DPHHS reports three of deaths occurred in November and six in December.
Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths
- Cascade
- Gallatin
- Jefferson
- Lewis and Clark
- Missoula
- Ravalli
- Sheridan
- Yellowstone (2)
The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 184, marking a drop from the 198 reported Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,130.
There have been 193,005 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 186,962.
Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases
- Yellowstone County Cases: 31,532 Total | 94 New | 759 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 22,469 Total | 71 New | 279 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 16,840 Total | 31 New | 258 Active
- Flathead County Cases: 21,009 Total | 27 New | 351 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 17,541 Total | 24 New | 244 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,374 Total | 21 New | 358 Active
- Big Horn County Cases: 3,441 Total | 16 New | 68 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 6,277 Total | 16 New | 57 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 5,443 Total | 15 New | 59 Active
- Custer County Cases: 2,408 Total | 12 New | 31 Active
There were 5,166 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.
An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 525,292 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,251,475.
If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.