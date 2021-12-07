Watch
Montana COVID-19 update: 423 new cases, 9 additional deaths

Posted at 12:22 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 14:22:06-05

HELENA — There were 423 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday with 3,266 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 2,768 on Monday to 2,777. DPHHS reports three of deaths occurred in November and six in December.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

  • Cascade
  • Gallatin
  • Jefferson
  • Lewis and Clark
  • Missoula
  • Ravalli
  • Sheridan
  • Yellowstone (2)

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 184, marking a drop from the 198 reported Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,130.

There have been 193,005 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 186,962.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

  • Yellowstone County Cases: 31,532 Total  |  94 New  | 759 Active
  • Gallatin County Cases: 22,469 Total  |  71 New  | 279 Active
  • Cascade County Cases: 16,840 Total  |  31 New  | 258 Active
  • Flathead County Cases: 21,009 Total  |  27 New  | 351 Active
  • Missoula County Cases: 17,541 Total  |  24 New  | 244 Active
  • Lewis and Clark County Cases: 12,374 Total  |  21 New  | 358 Active
  • Big Horn County Cases: 3,441 Total  |  16 New  | 68 Active
  • Silver Bow County Cases: 6,277 Total  |  16 New  | 57 Active
  • Ravalli County Cases: 5,443 Total  |  15 New  | 59 Active
  • Custer County Cases: 2,408 Total  |  12 New  | 31 Active

There were 5,166 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 525,292 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered is 1,251,475.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

