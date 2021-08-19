Montana COVID-19 update: 499 new cases confirmed

HELENA — There are 499 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana on Thursday with the number of active cases rising to 3,269.
Flathead County reports the most new cases with 110 new cases while active cases rising to 681. Missoula County saw the second-highest increase in cases at 61 with 336 active cases. Cascade County reports 51 new cases, the third-highest total on Thursday along with 600 active cases.
The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID rose from 1,749 reported on Wednesday to 1,752, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now 454,117 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 923,138. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID has dropped from 203 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,110.
There have been 121,877 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana with 116,856 total recoveries. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,571,218.
People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.
The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. DPHHS reporting at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or un-vaccinated people.
Montana counties with active COVID cases on Thursday:
- Flathead County Cases: 14,002 Total | 110 New | 681 Active
- Missoula County Cases: 10,238 Total | 61 New | 336 Active
- Cascade County Cases: 10,438 Total | 51 New | 600 Active
- Yellowstone County Cases: 19,283 Total | 48 New | 421 Active
- Gallatin County Cases: 15,564 Total | 28 New | 166 Active
- Lake County Cases: 2,327 Total | 26 New | 101 Active
- Silver Bow County Cases: 4,345 Total | 19 New | 78 Active
- Lewis and Clark County Cases: 7,474 Total | 15 New | 147 Active
- Custer County Cases: 1,267 Total | 13 New | 32 Active
- Lincoln County Cases: 1,855 Total | 13 New | 77 Active
- Park County Cases: 1,588 Total | 12 New | 42 Active
- Ravalli County Cases: 3,454 Total | 11 New | 62 Active
- Mineral County Cases: 394 Total | 9 New | 31 Active
- Blaine County Cases: 866 Total | 8 New | 14 Active
- Glacier County Cases: 1,594 Total | 8 New | 26 Active
- Deer Lodge County Cases: 1,214 Total | 6 New | 25 Active
- Sanders County Cases: 744 Total | 6 New | 20 Active
- Beaverhead County Cases: 966 Total | 5 New | 19 Active
- Big Horn County Cases: 2,625 Total | 5 New | 10 Active
- Dawson County Cases: 1,164 Total | 5 New | 25 Active
- Rosebud County Cases: 1,279 Total | 5 New | 24 Active
- Toole County Cases: 799 Total | 4 New | 11 Active
- Carbon County Cases: 971 Total | 3 New | 10 Active
- Hill County Cases: 2,131 Total | 3 New | 25 Active
- Jefferson County Cases: 1,181 Total | 3 New | 22 Active
- Liberty County Cases: 143 Total | 3 New | 16 Active
- Roosevelt County Cases: 1,705 Total | 3 New | 14 Active
- Broadwater County Cases: 550 Total | 2 New | 10 Active
- Fallon County Cases: 327 Total | 2 New | 4 Active
- Pondera County Cases: 544 Total | 2 New | 19 Active
- Powell County Cases: 1,015 Total | 2 New | 52 Active
- Stillwater County Cases: 797 Total | 2 New | 16 Active
- Wibaux County Cases: 129 Total | 2 New | 3 Active
- Chouteau County Cases: 523 Total | 1 New | 3 Active
- Fergus County Cases: 1,226 Total | 1 New | 26 Active
- McCone County Cases: 190 Total | 1 New | 4 Active
- Richland County Cases: 1,289 Total | 1 New | 16 Active