Montana COVID-19 update: 512 new cases, 15 additional deaths (Feb. 28)

HELENA - There were 512 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in Montana, with 1,536 active cases in the state.

There were 15 additional deaths reported. One death was reported in each Fergus, Lake, Liberty, and Sweet Grass counties. Lewis and Clark County reported three additional deaths, and Yellowstone County reported eight additional deaths, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). Twelve deaths occurred in February, one in January, and two in December.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has reached 3,187, according to DPHHS.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has dropped from 125 on Friday to 108 on Monday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,608.

There have been 266,579 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 261,856.

There were 5,641 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 555,745 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,406,584.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Editor Note: MTN will be moving to a weekly COVID-19 report with the first weekly report to be posted on Friday, March 4. For transparency, we want to explain our reasoning for making this change.

Montana’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been consistently falling in recent weeks, with the state recently seeing five consecutive days of fewer than 2,500 active cases. Due to the decline, MTN believes a weekly report is appropriate for coverage at this time. MTN will continue to follow the daily numbers. Should cases and hospitalizations significantly increase in the future we will then return to a daily report.

