Montana COVID-19 update: 617 new cases, 6 additional deaths

HELENA - There were 617 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday in Montana, with 2,402 total active cases in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 3,156 to 3,162 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are six deaths being reported by DPHHS. One death occurred in December 2021, one in January 2022, and four in February 2022.

Counties with additional COVID-19 related deaths

Cascade

Flathead

Glacier

Lincoln

Park

Sanders

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has dropped from 164 on Wednesday to 142.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,552.

There have been 265,177 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 259,613.

There were 3,319 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Cascade County Cases: 24,053 Total | 188 New | 331 Active

Flathead County Cases: 27,365 Total | 185 New | 198 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 33,751 Total | 41 New | 245 Active

Missoula County Cases: 26,652 Total | 30 New | 311 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 41,541 Total | 28 New | 445 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 17,332 Total | 22 New | 49 Active

Lake County Cases: 6,505 Total | 19 New | 31 Active

Glacier County Cases: 3,796 Total | 16 New | 19 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 4,629 Total | 10 New | 53 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 6,826 Total | 10 New | 60 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 555,089 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,404,462.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.