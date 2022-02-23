Montana COVID-19 update: 655 new, 2,348 active cases

HELENA - There were 655 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Montana, with 2,348 total active cases in the state.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Montana has risen from 3,125 to 3,156 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are 31 newly reported deaths. DPHHS notes seven occurred between October 2021 and December 2021 and were identified during reconciliation. Eight of the deaths occurred in January 2022 and 16 occurred in February 2022.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths

Big Horn (1)

Flathead (22)

Gallatin (3)

Granite (1)

Hill (1)

Rosebud (1)

Sweet Grass (1)

Yellowstone (1)

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 164, marking a decrease from the 212 reported on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,493.

There have been 264,277 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 258,773.

There were 6,536 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Counties reporting the most new COVID-19 cases

Cascade County Cases: 23,869 Total | 154 New | 341 Active

Flathead County Cases: 27,180 Total | 153 New | 175 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 33,568 Total | 65 New | 219 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 41,424 Total | 52 New | 437 Active

Missoula County Cases: 26,624 Total | 33 New | 311 Active

Lake County Cases: 6,486 Total | 28 New | 26 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 17,307 Total | 24 New | 50 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 8,252 Total | 15 New | 93 Active

Hill County Cases: 4,428 Total | 13 New | 15 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 6,816 Total | 12 New | 53 Active

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

A total of 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 554,847 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,403,825.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.