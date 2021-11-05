Montana COVID-19 update: 681 new cases (Nov. 5)

HELENA — There are 681 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Montana on Friday with 8,705 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 has risen by 10 from 2,405 on Friday to 2,415, according to DPHHS. Eight deaths occurred after October 22, 2021, and the other two occurred in September and early October 2021.

Counties reporting additional COVID-19 related deaths:

Cascade (4)

Custer (1)

Fallon (1)

Glacier (1)

Jefferson (1)

Lewis and Clark (1)

Powell (1)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has fallen from 364 on Thursday to 343. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,123.

There have been 180,452 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 169,332. There have been 7,773 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with 508,619 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,125,998.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 29,550 Total | 151 New | 2,243 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 20,912 Total | 69 New | 397 Active

Missoula County Cases: 16,637 Total | 64 New | 970 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,470 Total | 63 New | 940 Active

Flathead County Cases: 19,793 Total | 62 New | 641 Active

Cascade County Cases: 15,628 Total | 39 New | 918 Active

Stillwater County Cases: 1,189 Total | 28 New | 134 Active

Roosevelt County Cases: 2,081 Total | 21 New | 112 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,313 Total | 16 New | 209 Active

Madison County Cases: 1,320 Total | 13 New | 35 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Nov. 5. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

