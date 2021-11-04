Montana COVID-19 update: 793 new cases (Nov. 4)

HELENA — There were 793 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday with 8,796 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 has risen from 2,396 reported on Wednesday to 2,405, according to DPHHS.

There are nine new deaths being reported today. Of those, three occurred within the last week and the remainder are from earlier in October 2021.

Counties reporting COVID-19 related deaths are:

Beaverhead

Flathead (6)

Lake

Powell

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose from 356 on Wednesday to 364. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,091.

There have been 179,770 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 168,569. There have been 8,296 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 507,815 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,119,707.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 29,399 Total | 158 New | 2,144 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 20,844 Total | 93 New | 390 Active

Flathead County Cases: 19,731 Total | 70 New | 583 Active

Missoula County Cases: 16,573 Total | 59 New | 1,128 Active

Cascade County Cases: 15,588 Total | 49 New | 1,031 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,406 Total | 39 New | 912 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,298 Total | 29 New | 203 Active

Park County Cases: 2,499 Total | 29 New | 384 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,928 Total | 27 New | 118 Active

Dawson County Cases: 1,676 Total | 22 New | 53 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Nov. 4. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

