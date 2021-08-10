Montana COVID-19 update: Active cases continue to rise

HELENA — The number of new COVID-19 cases -- along with active cases -- are continuing to rise in Montana.

There are 493 newly confirmed cases reported in the Treasure State while the number of active cases rose to 2,404 on Tuesday.

Flathead County reported the most new cases with 98, along with 624 active cases. Yellowstone County saw the second-largest increase in cases at 85 followed by Cascade County with 62. Yellowstone County is now at 325 active cases while Cascade County reports 302 active cases.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen by three to 1,726, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus stands at 447,877 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 908,105. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID remains at 154. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,866.

There have been 118,754 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 114,624. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,531,869.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

