Montana COVID update: 1,326 new cases (September 22, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,326 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, Sept. 22, with a current total of 10,296 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,914, an increase of 13 since the total reported on Tuesday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 395, an increase of 18 since Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,193.

An estimated 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 481,526 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES

Yellowstone County: 225 New, 2,305 Active

225 New, 2,305 Active Cascade County: 132 New, 1,162 Active

Flathead County: 118 New, 1,118 Active

Missoula County: 105 New, 1,158 Active

Gallatin County: 99 New, 750 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 88 New, 596 Active

Lake County: 53 New, 249 Active

Carbon County: 47 New, 86 Active

Ravalli County: 44 New, 379 Active

Park County 38 New, 163 Active

Silver Bow County: 16 New, 199 Active

There have been 143,826 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 131,616. There have been 6,390 COVID tests administered since Tuesday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday he's sending 70 more Montana National Guard members to six hospitals statewide to help with their COVID-19 response.

The state received six formal requests from hospitals and granted all of them. Here's the breakdown:

10 Guard to St. Peter's Health in Helena (requested Sept. 15)

10 Guard to Billings Clinic (requested Sept. 15.) Billings Clinic already has 10 Guard members at the hospital.

6 Guard to St. James Healthcare in Butte (requested Sept. 15)

10 Guard to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings (requested Sept. 17

24 Guard to Missoula County (requested Sept. 17)

10 Guard to Bozeman Health (requested Sept. 20)

The Guard members will support staffing with non-medical ICU assistance, environmental services, patient data entry, and COVID testing, according to the governor's office.

