Montana COVID update: 687 new cases, 38 new deaths (Nov 23)

There were 687 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, with 5,996 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 38 new deaths reported on Tuesday. Twenty of those occurred within the last week, with 11 occurring earlier in November, and seven in October.

Counties reporting new deaths are: Big Horn, Fallon (2), Fergus (2), Flathead (6), Glacier (2), Golden Valley, Hill (4), Lake (8), Lincoln (2), Missoula, Musselshell (3), Ravalli, Roosevelt, Sanders (2), and Yellowstone (2).

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,605.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 262, down from 266 on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,840.

There have been 189,187 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 180,586. There were 6,555 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 515,553 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,201,147. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .