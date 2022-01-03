Montana COVID update: 815 new cases, 2 new deaths (Jan. 3, 2022)

There were 815 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, January 3, 2022.

There are 3,104 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 2 newly-reported deaths. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,908.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 127, up 4 from Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,433.

There have been 198,520 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 192,508. There were 11,649 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 539,983 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,332,196.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .