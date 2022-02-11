Montana COVID update (February 11, 2022) 1,185 new cases reported

There were 1,185 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday. There are currently 8,637 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is now 269, down from 282 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,318.

There are 6 newly reported deaths on Friday.

The newly reported deaths today are from Beaverhead (1), Cascade (3), Mineral (1), and Teton (1). All of the deaths occurred in February.

The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 3,067, according to DPHHS.

MT counties reporting the most cases today:

Cascade County: 213 new, 1,094 active

Flathead County: 173 new, 806 active

Yellowstone County: 101 new, 1,607 active

Hill County: 76 new, 96 active

Gallatin County: 70 new, 581 active

Missoula County: 68 new, 1,701 active

Blaine County: 67 new, 72 active



There have been 256,630 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 244,926. There were 6,256 COVID tests administered since Thursday's report.

An estimated 54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 552,383 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,395,407.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, February 11, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.

