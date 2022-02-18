Montana COVID update (February 18, 2022) 894 new cases, 6 new deaths

There were 894 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, February 18 in Montana, with 3,690 total active cases in the state.

There were six new deaths were reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 3,105 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 197, a decrease from 213 hospitalizations reported on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,471, with the state reporting 49 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 261,722 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 254,927. There were 4,219 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 553,904 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,401,049. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, February 18, 2022.

