Montana COVID update: 9,545 active cases (September 17, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,209 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, September 17, with a current total of 9,545 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,877, an increase of 12 since Thursday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 361, up from 355 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,911.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 477,447 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 179 new; 2,329 active

Flathead County: 146 new; 1,042 active

Missoula County: 113 new; 1,038 active

Cascade County: 130 new; 976 active

Gallatin County: 107 new; 695 active

Lewis & Clark County: 74 new; 585 active

Lincoln County: 34 new; 359 active

Ravalli County: 28 new; 318 active

Lake County: 38 new; 160 active

Custer County: 25 new; 150 active

Silver Bow County: 44 new; 143 active

Hill County: 24 new; 135 active

Park County: 15 new; 135 active

Sanders County: 40 new; 124 active

Madison County: 17 new; 115 active

There have been 139,712 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 128,290. There have been 7,928 COVID tests administered since Thursday.