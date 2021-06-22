Montana COVID update (Tuesday, June 22)

GREAT FALLS — There were 121 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state stands at 1,653, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services ( DPHHS ).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now reported to be 420,788, or about 46% of the state population. The total number of doses administered is 853,303.

State health officials reported there have been 113,341 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is reported to be 111,241. There are currently 445 active cases reported across the state, a decrease of nine since yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,431,374, an increase of 2,205 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 53, an increase of nine since yesterday; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,465, according to state health officials.

DPHHS transitioned in early June to weekday-only reporting of COVID and vaccination data, and the state website is no longer updated on weekends. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers. Due to data reconciliation efforts, case reports may be reclassified as they are reviewed. This may change case counts for jurisdictions.



NOTE: Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will rely on data from the DPHHS website .

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.



The 121 new cases reported on Tuesday were in the following counties:

Yellowstone County Cases

17,958 Total | 31 New | 137 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,453 Total | 24 New | 72 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,399 Total | 20 New | 56 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,344 Total | 11 New | 39 Active

Silver Bow County Cases

4,154 Total | 7 New | 13 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,247 Total | 5 New | 8 Active

Lake County Cases

2,133 Total | 3 New | 5 Active

Lewis & Clark County Cases

7,037 Total | 3 New | 18 Active

Lincoln County Cases

1,643 Total | 3 New | 8 Active

Musselshell County Cases

371 Total | 3 New | 4 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,902 Total | 2 New | 9 Active

Madison County Cases

796 Total | 2 New | 5 Active

Pondera County Cases

509 Total | 2 New | 2 Active

Big Horn County Cases

2,585 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Dawson County Cases

1,103 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Phillips County Cases

525 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Richland County Cases

1,246 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Stillwater County Cases

749 Total | 1 New | 4 Active