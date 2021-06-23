Montana COVID update (Wednesday, June 23)

GREAT FALLS — There were 63 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state stands at 1,657, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services ( DPHHS ).

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now reported to be 421,600, or about 46% of the state population. The total number of doses administered is 854,738.

State health officials reported there have been 113,403 cumulative cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is reported to be 111,324. There are currently 422 active cases reported across the state, a decrease of nine since yesterday.

The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana was 1,433,567, an increase of 2,193 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 56, an increase of three since yesterday; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,475, according to state health officials.

The 63 new cases reported on Wednesday were in the following counties:

Yellowstone County Cases

17,975 Total | 18 New | 118 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,460 Total | 9 New | 78 Active

Lewis & Clark County Cases

7,044 Total | 7 New | 23 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,404 Total | 4 New | 43 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,348 Total | 4 New | 34 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,251 Total | 4 New | 9 Active

Powder River County Cases

130 Total | 3 New | 4 Active

Silver Bow County Cases

4,157 Total | 3 New | 14 Active

Beaverhead County Cases

925 Total | 2 New | 3 Active

Big Horn County Cases

2,586 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Broadwater County Cases

522 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases

1,125 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,903 Total | 1 New | 9 Active

Glacier County Cases

1,547 Total | 1 New | 0 Active

Lake County Cases

2,134 Total | 1 New | 6 Active

Lincoln County Cases

1,644 Total | 1 New | 8 Active

Mineral County Cases

291 Total | 1 New | 12 Active

Powell County Cases

936 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

DPHHS transitioned in early June to weekday-only reporting of COVID and vaccination data, and the state website is no longer updated on weekends. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers. Due to data reconciliation efforts, case reports may be reclassified as they are reviewed. This may change case counts for jurisdictions.



