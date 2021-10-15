Montana reports 1,143 new COVID-19 cases (Oct. 15)

There were 1,143 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, Oct. 15 in Montana, with 11,821 total active cases in the state.

There were 7 new deaths reported, all since Oct. 9, 2021. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,128, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The new deaths were reported in these counties: one each in Phillips and Roosevelt; two in Madison; three in Yellowstone.

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 477. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,232.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 233, and there are 2,691 total active cases in the county. Flathead County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 177, with 1,225 active cases. Missoula County was the third highest with 117 new cases, with a total of 2,098 active cases.

There have been 164,669 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 150,720. There were 7,847 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 496,708 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,047,680. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.