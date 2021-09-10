Montana reports 977 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach 7,252 (Sept. 10 update)

There were 977 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Montana, with 7,252 total active cases in the state as of Sep. 10, according to state health officials.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 338, an increase of 22 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,679.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 168 reported, and there are 1,640 total active cases in the county. Flathead County saw the second-highest number of new cases with 120, totaling 1,039 active cases. Missoula County was the third highest with 112 new cases and a total of 775 active cases.

There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,834, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Fifty-one percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 471,394 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 963,464. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 133,715 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 124,629. There were 8,160 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report, and the cumulative number of tests is 1,677,779.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

