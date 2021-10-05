St. Peter's Health provides COVID-19 update

HELENA — On Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Peter’s Health reported on Tuesday, Oct. 5, they had 31 community members hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, a near-record number according to staff.

The Intensive Care Unite (ICU) and Advanced Medical Unit (AMU) are 100 percent full. Seven of the eight ICU patients are fighting COVID-19 and all AMU patients are experiencing complications from the virus.

St. Peter’s urges people to not delay medical care. Catching an issue early can help prevent the problem from becoming something that needs hospital care or worse.

“Seeking care is safe. Our staff are working remarkably hard and doing an amazing job caring for our community. Don't delay needed medical care. We have procedures in place like universal masking to mitigate risk of transmission within our walls - at the hospital, at our Urgent Cares and in all our outpatient clinics,” said St. Peter’s in a statement.

St. Peter’s staff are asking the public to focus on taking preventative measures, like masking, vaccination and good hygiene, to slow the spread of the virus.

“We want everyone to remember that members of our community are grieving... families, friends and caregivers. Please, please offer support and loving-kindness to those in your life and in our community impacted by COVID-19. Please recognize this continues to be a hard time for many.”

On Sunday, Oct. 3, 14 out of 18 rooms in the emergency department were occupied with seriously ill COVID patients.

The hospital reports over 60 community members are currently on home oxygen due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

There were 1,276 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Oct. 5 in Montana, with 12,050 total active cases in the state. 26 new deaths were reported; along with 56 new hospitalizations.

