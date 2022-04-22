Weekly COVID-19 update for Montana (Friday, April 22)

HELENA — As of Friday, April 22, 2022, there were 461 active COVID cases in Montana, up from 385 active cases reported on Friday, April 15, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There have been 375 new cases reported in Montana since last Friday.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 3,262, an increase of one since last Friday.

As of Friday, there are 14 people hospitalized due to COVID, up from 11 last Friday. A total of 11,870 people have been hospitalized due to COVID over the last two years.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Montana is now 273,489, and there have been 269,766 recoveries.

The number of Montana residents fully vaccinated is 562,407, according to the state health agency, or about 55% of the eligible population.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, April 22. The state site is updated on weekdays (excluding holidays).

Note: As of February 28, 2022, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID-19 updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We are now posting weekly updates on Fridays.

