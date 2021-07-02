Yellowstone County reports 276th COVID-related death

Health officials reported Yellowstone County's 276th COVID-19-related death on Friday.

The woman in her 40s died Thursday in a Billings hospital, according to RiverStone Health, the county's public health agency. She was not vaccinated against the virus and had underlying health conditions, according to RiverStone Health.

“My heart goes out to this woman’s friends and family,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, and president and CEO of RiverStone Healthin a statement. “At the start of the Independence Day weekend, the COVID-19 virus continues to circulate in our community.

“I encourage everyone to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Felton said. “The most effective step we can take is to get vaccinated. Safe, effective vaccines are readily available for everyone age 12 and older.”

During the month of June, Yellowstone County recorded 441 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents, 52 were hospitalized and six died.

Many local pharmacies and medical clinics offer COVID-19 vaccines. RiverStone Health is staffing the free, walk-in vaccination clinics listed below, offering both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and older. People who already received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at least three weeks ago and need a second dose should bring their vaccination card.

· Friday, July 9 – RiverStone Health (four-story building) at 123 S. 27th St., 8 a.m. to noon.

· Friday, July 30 – RiverStone Health (four-story building) 8 a.m. to noon.

People under 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.