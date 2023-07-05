Country and community celebrated at Helena's Centennial Park

HELENA — This 4th of July hundreds gathered in Centennial Park at high noon to witness the raising of the summertime American flag and celebrate the Independence Day.

Hundreds gathered to bear witness to the summertime flag being raised. This changing of the flags allows the one not flying to receive any necessary repairs during its off time. The wintertime flag will be raised again sometime in the fall.

At approximately 11:45 AM a DNRC helicopter delivered the 30x50 foot large American Flag to Centennial Park. The flag was then carefully unfurled and walked to the 110-foot-tall flagpole. American Legion Boys and Girls State assisted in delivering the flag to the pole where Boy Scouts met them to help raise the flag.

The flag was raised at the Old Glory Landmark, a site dedicated 20 years ago this July 4th.

Chuck Butler, President of the Helena Ambassadors, a group responsible for the event, says that this day is about recognizing the freedom we have in this country.

“Here we are at the Old Glory Landmark in beautiful Centennial Park in downtown Helena, Montana. And we’re here to celebrate our freedom, our independence,” says Butler.

After the event, folks had the opportunity to eat free hot dogs and root beer floats, listen to a live band, bounce on the bouncy castles, and take a look at the helicopter.