Course-side games raise additional money for disabled veterans at DAV golf tournament

HELENA — Money continues to be raised for disabled veterans at the 10th annual DAV Golf Tournament fundraiser.

With scramble play teeing off Friday morning, many course-side games could be found around Bill Roberts and Green Meadow Country Club. Golfers paid to participate in the games — with all proceeds going to DAV.

MTN Sports' Jonny Walker tried out three of the games. Watch the video above to check them out.

Tournament organizers set a fundraising goal of $250,000 for this year's tournament. Meeting that goal would bring the tournament's 10-year rolling total over $1 million.

