Crews work to clear snow from Vigilante Stadium field before Friday night game

HELENA — More than a foot of snowfall is not ideal for playing football. But Bengals fans don't need to worry about this week's playoff game as crews have been hard at work putting the horsepower into clearing the stadium of snow.

“We trying to get the field cleared, prepared and the stadium ready for a playoff football game tomorrow,” said Tim McMahon, the Activities Director for Helena Public Schools.

The crew started on the field Thursday morning at about 9 a.m. and continued until about 4 p.m.

Usually, clearing this field would only take the crew a day, but due to the large amount of snow we’ve received over the past two days, they’ll be back Friday morning as well.

“With this much snow, I think we had about 16 inches of snow on it, it’s going to take all of today and we’ll be back tomorrow,” McMahon said.

Along with clearing the field of the blanket of snow, the bleachers are also an important task to tackle.

“By the time you get it down to the bottom seven rows, really what you’re doing is shoveling the entire bleacher again. So, you shovel it and throw it down and we keep going down to the track. Ultimately, you’ll move the same snow three, four, five times,” said McMahon.

All this work will pay off tomorrow night at kick-off.

Bleachers will be filled as the Helena High Bengal’s take on the Billings Skyview Falcon’s.