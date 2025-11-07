1 person dead, 2 detained after fatal Polson shooting

POLSON — An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on Thursday morning in Polson.

The Polson Police Department responded to a residence at the intersection of 5th Street East and 15th Avenue East at approximately 8:35 a.m.

Polson Chief of Police George Simpson tells MTN that a male with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Joseph Medical Center.

Two people have been detained in connection with the shooting.

MTN News

Chief Simpson says CSKT Tribal Police, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol are assisting Polson police.

The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

Chief Simpson tells MTN that additional information about the fatal shooting is expected to be released in the coming days.

- information from Robyn Iron included in this report.