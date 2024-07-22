1 person dies in Mineral County officer-involved shooting

FISH CREEK — One person died in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning in Mineral County.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the shooting happened at approximately 11 a.m. in the Fish Creek area.

The suspect who was killed had been involved in a stabbing and kidnapping, according to a social media post.

The shooting happened when the suspect came out of a heavily wooded area with a hostage and a weapon. The suspect refused to obey commands from law enforcement and was shot.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Missoula County Sheriff's Office detectives, and a Missoula Police Department detective were called to process the scene.

DCI will submit reports to the Mineral County Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke tells MTN that two officers are paid administrative leave pending an evaluation.

No further information is being released at this time.