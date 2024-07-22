Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

1 person dies in Mineral County officer-involved shooting

A suspect in a stabbing and kidnapping was shot and killed by law enforcement in the Fish Creek area on Sunday
A suspect in a stabbing and kidnapping was shot and killed on Sunday morning in an officer-involved shooting
Mineral County Law Enforcement Center
072224 MINERAL CO OIS MAP
Posted at 6:56 PM, Jul 21, 2024

FISH CREEK — One person died in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning in Mineral County.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports the shooting happened at approximately 11 a.m. in the Fish Creek area.

The suspect who was killed had been involved in a stabbing and kidnapping, according to a social media post.

072224 MINERAL CO OIS MAP

The shooting happened when the suspect came out of a heavily wooded area with a hostage and a weapon. The suspect refused to obey commands from law enforcement and was shot.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Missoula County Sheriff's Office detectives, and a Missoula Police Department detective were called to process the scene.

DCI will submit reports to the Mineral County Attorney's Office once the investigation is complete.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke tells MTN that two officers are paid administrative leave pending an evaluation.

No further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader