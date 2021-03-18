1 person shot, suspect in custody for Fort Belknap shooting

GREAT FALLS — At least one person is in custody after a shooting on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation on Wednesday.

A news release from Fort Belknap officials said the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on BIA Route 11 east of the Lodge Pole area. They said a caller told law enforcement they came across a man who had been shot; the victim waved them down as the person was driving by.

Officers responded and interviewed witnesses, and determined that there were two suspects, and they reportedly were driving a black Chevrolet pickup truck north on Highway 66.

Sondra Yi Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI, told the Havre Daily News that Fort Belknap Tribal Police and the FBI are investigating the shooting. She said three people are in tribal custody, and she did not know the condition of the person who was shot.

The news release said it was a targeted shooting, and not a random act.

The names of the people in custody have not yet been released.

We will update you when we get more information.