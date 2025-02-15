2023 baseball fields shooting suspect accepts plea deal

A Helena man facing charges connected to the February 2023 shooting at the baseball fields by the fairgrounds has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.

Julien McKnight of Helena is accused of shooting two teens following an altercation at Ryan Fields. McKnight was 18 at the time.

In exchange for dropping the two attempted homicide charges, McKnight has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of assault with a weapon and felony tampering with evidence.

According to documents, On February 23, 2023, two groups of teens were having a dispute and agreed to meet at the baseball fields to fight.

When someone tried to pull another individual out of the car McKnight was in, he allegedly opened fire with an M14 riffle.

Two teens from the opposing group were shot and treated at St. Peter’s Health for life-threatening injuries. They later recovered.

According to the plea deal, prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 10 years in prison with five years suspended.