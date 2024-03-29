3 arrests in connection with double homicide in Box Elder

GREAT FALLS — Three people have been arrested in connection with two shooting deaths in Box Elder on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Hill County Sheriff Jamie Ross said deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of D&L Bar at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Deputies found two men had been shot at the gas pumps.

Both victims were taken to a medical facility where they later died. They have been identified as Darin Bernard Caplette, 41 years old; and Thomas Roderick Yallup, 42. Both were residents of the Rocky Boy Reservation.

Sheriff Ross said that initial information indicates that the shooting was a “targeted assault” directed at the victims.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that Castillo Haffley, 18 years old, is facing a charge of deliberate homicide; Angelo Hawk Sanchez, 18, is facing a charge of deliberate homicide by accountability; and a 16-year-old boy whose name has not been released is facing a charge of deliberate homicide.

Sheriff Ross said in a news release that the two adults are from Corning in northern California.

Sheriff Ross thanked the agencies that have been assisting with the investigation, including the Chouteau County Sheriff's Office, Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Boy’s Tribal Police, Havre Police Department, Tri- County Drug Task Force, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, MT Department of Corrections, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you as we get more information.