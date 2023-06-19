4 people found dead in Kellogg, Idaho home, suspect in custody

COEUR D'ALENE, ID - Law enforcement is investigating the murders of four people who were found on Sunday at a home in Kellogg, Idaho.

The Shoshone County dispatch center received a 911 at approximately 7:20 p.m. reporting that several people had been killed inside a home on West Brown Ave in Kellogg, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP).

MTN News Four people were found dead inside a residence on West Brown Avenue in Kellogg, Idaho om June 18, 2023.

ISP reports law enforcement arrived and found four people dead at the residence. A 31-year-old man, who is believed to be connected with the deaths, was taken into custody.

The Kellogg Police Department requested ISP investigate the homicides.

ISP states that no further information is being released at this time, adding that “there is no additional threat to the community.”