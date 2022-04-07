9 people charged after last week's arrests in Browning

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor's Office released some details about several arrests that were made in Browning last week.

Several people were taken into custody on Thursday, March 31, 2022, according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services chief Jess Edwards.

At around 6 a.m. BLES and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of Timothy Davis, the chairman of Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.

The following people have been charged:



Billie Jo Blackman: possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment.

Murlaina Thomas: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, child endangerment

Rylee HeavyRunner: possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, child endangerment, outstanding warrant

Timothy Davis, Jr.: sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment

Shawn Davis: sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brendan Davis: sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment.

Josiah Davis: sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment.

Westin L. Davis: possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment.

Odell Davis: possession of drug paraphernalia, child endangerment

All of the suspects pleaded not guilty.

Josh Lamson, the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Blackfeet Tribe, said in a news release on Wednesday:

Afternoon arraignments on April 1, 2022 were closed to the public by order of the Chief Judge, in order to prevent overwhelm of court staff due to the high degree of public interest in those proceedings. My office and the Chief Judge have reviewed these cases and determined that no special circumstances exist that would warrant keeping this arraignment closed to the public. Blackfeet Tribal Court Chief Judge Jeremy Brave-Heart accepted the defendants’ pleas, and will preside over all future proceedings. The Blackfeet Tribal Court Associate Judge recused herself from the cases prior to arraignment.

Lamson noted that Blackfeet Tribal Court is a court of limited jurisdiction, and all charges in tribal court are misdemeanor charges.

At this point, there is no word on whether any felony or federal charges will be filed.

Lamson also said that "in order to correct any misinformation that may be in circulation, let me confirm that Chairman Davis was not charged or arrested yesterday morning, and was not in the home at the time of the search."

We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

