HELENA — A Helena man is accused of raping a child under the age of 10.

Angelo Christopher Zacharias, 32, made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on Tuesday. He has been charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of felony sexual assault.

According to court documents, Zacharias is alleged to have forced himself on the child, with a medical examination of the victim at St. Peter’s Health showing evidence that they had been sexually assaulted.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, MTN is intentionally limiting the details we report on this case.

A bond for Zacharias was set at $500,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on February 10, 2026.

