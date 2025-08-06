Anaconda Mass Shooting: Granite County Sheriff releases statement addressing concerns

PHILIPSBURG — It's now the sixth day of the search for Michael Brown, the man accused of shooting and killing four people in Anaconda on Friday, August 1.

Officials say Brown then fled the scene in a pickup truck to the west of town and into the surrounding mountains. He is believed to still be alive.

While law enforcement focuses on the Anaconda area in the search for Brown, authorities in the neighboring Granite County are addressing the concerns and frustrations some residents have.

Granite County Sheriff Rico Barkell released a statement on Wednesday, stating, "I'm asking the people of Granite County to go on with their everyday day routine, while watching out for one and another like the close community we are and like true Montanans. Have faith in law enforcement, protect your own and stay vigilant. Once again, I do not have any inkling that Michael Paul Brown is in Granite County."

Sheriff Barkell added that if the situation changes, he will be transparent and share information that is needed.

Read Sheriff Barkell's full statement below:

People of Granite County,



The Granite County Sheriff Office understands the concerns and the frustration in the search for Michael Paul Brown. With most certainty, I can tell you, the men and women from Federal, State and Local agencies are working around the clock to bring justice or recover Michael Paul Brown. I’m asking the people of Granite County, to go on with their everyday day routine, while watching out for one and another like the close community we are and like true Montanans. Have faith in law enforcement, protect your own and stay vigilant. Once again, I do not have any inkling that Michael Paul Brown is in Granite County. If the situation changes, I will be sure to be transparent and put out information that is needed.



Thank you for your patients and support. Please continue to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any suspicious activity or information.



Sheriff Rico Barkell

Granite County Sheriff



Crews in the air and on the ground have spent dozens of hours searching for Brown since Friday's mass shooting at the Owl Bar.

