NewsCrime and Courts

'Armed and dangerous' suspect in Glacier County homicide is at large

GREAT FALLS — Law enforcement officials are searching for Alfred Joseph Smith in Glacier County after a dead body was found in Cut Bank.

The Cut Bank Police Department said the body was found in an apartment complex on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The identity of the person has not yet been released, nor has the cause of death.

According to a news release, an arrest warrant has been issued for Smith on a charge of deliberate homicide.

The agency says that Smith is believed to be driving a 2019 blue/purple Hyundai Elantra with license plate EJG626, and may be accompanied by a woman named Natasha Siliezar.

Police say that Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Smith's location or recent activities is asked to call Glacier County Dispatch at 406-873-2711, or email mschultz@cityofcutbank.org.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you as we get more information.

Alfred Joseph Smith and Natasha Siliezar
