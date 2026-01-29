Arrest made in the investigation into the homicide of Terrell Johnson

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that Lane Gibson has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the stabbing death of Terrell Johnson.

Johnson, 25 years old, was found dead in a vehicle on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue South on January 9th.

A news release from the Sheriff's Office says that Gibson, age 20, is facing a felony charge of tampering with witnesses or informants in connection with the homicide investigation.



Investigators developed probable cause that Gibson attempted to influence a potential witness to provide false information about his whereabouts in the early morning hours of January 9th. According to the news release, he took these actions after learning that a criminal investigation was underway.

Gibson is considered a "person of interest" and is believed to have been with Johnson in the hours leading up to the homicide.

Bail for Gibson was set at $150,000.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010, or email him at nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.



(UPDATE, JANUARY 27) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter on Tuesday released information and video about a "person of interest" in the investigation into the stabbing death of Terrell Johnson earlier this month.

Slaughter says investigators have narrowed down the likely area where Johnson was killed: "14th Street over to 20th Street, and 10th Avenue South up to Second Avenue South. That is the area, we've narrowed that down."

He says the time frame is between 3:30 a.m. and 4:47 a.m. on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Slaughter noted that the person's head and face appear covered, making it difficult to identify the person. However, investigators are asking people to focus on how the person walks, their clothing, and the bag they are carrying, as these details may help identify the person.

In the video, two people can be seen inside a vehicle, which is the victim's 2014 red Chevrolet Cruze. The driver of the vehicle is the victim, Terrell Johnson. The person of interest is in the passenger seat.

Although the footage is zoomed in, investigators believe there may be enough distinguishing information to positively identify this person of interest.

The person is seen carrying a bag and may have a face covering and Slaughter believes the person is wearing a light-colored zip-hoodie or coat.

He said features were hard to distinguish due to infrared cameras distorting the color.

Later in the video, Johnson is seen in the driver's seat of his car, a 2014 Chevy Cruise, with the person of interest in the passenger seat.

Slaughter noted, "Appears that (the person) possibly has a vape in their hand. We are pretty confident that this person is the last person to see our victim alive."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010, or email him at nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.



(UPDATE, JANUARY 19) On Monday, January 19, 2026, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that as the investigation continues into the homicide of Terrell Johnson on January 9, deputies remain focused on the area around the Grandview Plaza Apartments at 1317 Seventh Street South.

An autopsy determined that Johnson died from multiple stab wounds, and the suspect is still at large and believed to be a danger to the community.

Slaughter said investigators believe that the suspect left the crime scene and went to the apartment complex after the homicide; they have canvassed residents of the facility and the surrounding area, but have not yet been able to interview everybody.

He is asking residents and anyone who was in or around the Grandview Plaza Apartments on January 9th to share any information, photos, or surveillance footage that may help investigators, noting that even small details can be important.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010, or email him at nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.

Slaughter said he will provide an update later this week as the investigation continues.

(UPDATE, JANUARY 14) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said today that an autopsy on Tuesday determined that Johnson died of "multiple stab wounds."

He also said that he has requested and been granted expedited evidentiary processing from the office of the Montana Attorney General.

Investigation continues into the homicide of Terrell Johnson

Slaughter also thanked community members for submitting tips and leads to help with the investigation.

He acknowledged concerns shared by some people on social media about the lack of information released about a suspect or suspects, noting that evidence must be processed and leads need to be corroborated before any details are publicly released.

He said that an update on the case will be coming either later this week or early next week.

(UPDATE, JANUARY 13) The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of 25-year old Terrell Johnson. Johnson was found dead on Friday, January 9, 2025, and the agency is continuing to search for the suspect.

On Tuesday, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter the investigation is focused on searching for a man who was on foot in this area:



18th Street South to 5th Street South

10th Avenue South to 22nd Avenue South

The time frame of interest is the morning of January 9th, 2026, between approximately 5:55 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Representatives of the Sheriff's Office, Great Falls Police Department, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and, Montana Probation & Parole are out canvassing these areas; Sheriff Slaughter said detectives may be visiting homes in the area as they continue investigating.

Regarding the suspect, Slaughter said: "I would deem this individual is a threat to the community and to the public."

In addition to searching for the suspect, they are asking for help in determining the movements of Johnson's car, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, in the days leading up to his death.

If any residents or businesses in this area have video surveillance, doorbell camera video, or any video showing a person on foot during this time frame, you're asked to call Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010, or email him at nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.

(UPDATE, JANUARY 11) Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says that the "suspicious death" on Friday, January 9, has been deemed a homicide.

Slaughter says the victim has been identified as 25-year old Terrell Johnson of Harlem, Montana. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Investigators are asking for help in determining the movements of Johnson's vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

Detectives are asking the public to report any sightings of the vehicle, or any surveillance video showing the vehicle or its occupants, during the last week.

Slaughter says Johnson was known to frequent bars in downtown Great Falls. Any information related to the victim’s movements, associations, or vehicle during this time frame may be helpful.

He said that no suspect has been apprehended at this time. Numerous leads are being pursued, and due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released.

Slaughter asked that if anyone has information, you're asked to contact Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010, or nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.

Slaughter added that several agencies have been assisting in the investigation, including the Great Falls Police Department, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

(1st REPORT, JANUARY 9) Law enforcement officers are investigating what is said to be a "suspicious death" in Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says the scene is along the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue South.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before noon on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Slaughter said that deputies and Great Falls police officers are working together on the investigation.

They are talking with "people of interest" and continuing to analyze the scene.

Slaughter did not indicate that there is any threat to the community. He said that more information will be released on Monday, January 12.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you when we get more information.