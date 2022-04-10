Arson suspected in Great Falls fire

GREAT FALLS — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Great Falls on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
It happened at 1024 13th Avenue South on Saturday morning.
The fires caused minor damage to a garage and a pickup truck.
There were no injuries.
GFFR said in a news release that the fires were intentionally set.
GFPD and GFFR are working to identify suspects for setting the fires.
No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.
