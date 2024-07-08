Authorities identify man killed in shootout at Yellowstone National Park

The man killed in a Fourth of July shootout with Yellowstone National Park rangers was identified Monday as Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner, 28, of Milton, Florida, according to the Park County, Wyo., Coroner's Office.

The shootout took place at Canyon Village in the central part of the park.

In the early morning hours of July 4, Park County, Wyoming, dispatchers alerted Cody area law enforcement to be on the lookout for a dangerous individual, who could be heading their way.

“Cody units, I'm sending you guys a message for a BOLO about an armed and dangerous suspect," the dispatcher said. “Last seen leaving Yellowstone National Park headed in an unknown direction.”

At the time, it was believed that Fussner had left the Canyon Village area.

“He is believed to have a pistol and possibly other larger weapons in his possession as well as a knife,” the dispatcher said. "Looks like he held a female hostage at gunpoint and threatened to suicide by cop."

But Fussner was found in the Canyon Village area and when rangers contacted him there was an exchange of gunfire.

Fussner was shot and killed while wielding a gun and making threats during an altercation with multiple rangers.

One ranger was injured and transported to a local hospital. Authorities have not provided a condition update as of Monday, although the ranger was initially reported in stable condition.

Authorities have not identified any of the multiple rangers involved in the shooting.

The Cowboy State Daily reported that Fussner was an employee with Xanterra Travel Collection, the company that operates concession stands and other businesses operating in the park. MTN News has not been able to independently confirms Fussner's employment.

The shooting temporarily shut down Canyon Village during the busy Fourth of July weekend.

The FBI, National Parks Service and the Park County Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate.