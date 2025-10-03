Montana resident used bear spray to defend against an alleged intruder

A 22-year-old man from Spain faces attempted burglary and criminal mischief charges after allegedly trying to break into a Big Sky home early Thursday morning, according to court documents.

The suspect was detained by Gallatin County deputies at 3:26 a.m. Thursday Oct 2 on Coyote Road after residents called 911 reporting a break-in attempt.

The victim at the residence woke up to the suspect screaming and banging on the back of the house. The suspect moved to the front of the house, continuing to bang on the door and windows while damaging window screens.

A neighbor downstairs woke up to the screaming and yelling, then checked on the victim upstairs and waited inside with them.

The suspect returned to the back porch and hit the back door and windows with multiple objects including a folding chair, metal broom and hose while screaming. He used the folding chair to smash the kitchen sink window, scattering glass 30 feet inside the house.

Fearing for their safety, the victim and their neighbour inside the house used two cans of bear spray to defend against the suspect, before barricading themselves upstairs to escape.

The Gallatin County deputies arrived to the scene and detained the suspect.

Another neighbor who resides next door reported to deputies that the suspect had first tried to break into their home, leaving marks on their front door.

The suspect was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to be medically cleared of injuries from the incident before being transported to Gallatin County Detention Center. He is being held without bond pending his court appearance.

