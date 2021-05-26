Billings police seeking 2 suspects in assault on Northern Cheyenne councilwoman

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department said Tuesday it is seeking two suspects in the recent assault on a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council.

Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release that the department is seeking a 25-year-old woman from St. Xavier and a 27-year-old woman in connection to the May 16 assault on 23-year-old Silver Little Eagle of Lame Deer.

Wooley also provided new information about the case that has gained traction on social media in recent days. He said a second victim has been identified as a 31-year-old man from Lame Deer. He did not release the names of the women being sought for questioning or the man who was also assaulted.

In the press release, Wooley said there is "believed to be a partner family member association between the 31-year-old male and the 27-year-old female person of interest."

"Further, it is believed there is some type of association between all parties involved and the crime is not believed to be a random act of violence between unknown parties," Wooley said.

There is no indication the incident is "racially motivated or connected to human trafficking," Wooley also said.

According to Wooley, the case began shortly after 11 a.m. on May 16 when officers were dispatched to a room at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Billings for a report of a woman who was assaulted. The victim was transported to the a local medical facility for treatment of injuries, he said.

During the investigation, officers learned of a second victim, the 31-year-old man, who was assaulted at the same location and time as the female victim. Wooley also said officers learned the victim was missing personal property and her vehicle, which was located by officers in the 1700 block of Montana Avenue.

The case drew wide attention on social media when a GoFundMe account was created for Little Eagle stating she was "brutally attacked and left for dead" in Billings. The youngest member of the tribal council suffered severe physical injuries as well as the theft of her vehicle and personal belongings, the post states.

“Had Councilwoman Little Eagle not been found by a family member, it is very likely she would have died from this violent attack. That speaks to the severity of her injuries,” the donation account page states.

On Monday, a Billings police officer confirmed there was an ongoing investigation into the reported assault and Little Eagle had "suffered non-life-threatening injuries."

In the Tuesday press release, Wooley said despite the information shared by the department on Monday it would not provide further information on the severity of the injury. Wooley also noted the "significant" public interest in the case.

"The BPD has received a significant amount of inquiries from the media regarding the details of this case. The BPD recognizes there is heightened public interest in this case and is aware of information sharing on social media platforms that may lead to rumors," Wooley said.

The department will not be releasing any further information on the investigation, Wooley said.

"The BPD is committed to conducting a timely and thorough investigation while maintaining the integrity of the investigation, protecting and providing justice for victims, and ensuring proper due process," Wooley said.

RELATED: Billings police investigate report of "brutal assault" of Northern Cheyenne councilwoman