Billings shooting sends man to hospital

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
Police said the shooting was reported at about 3:15 a.m. near Division Street and Lewis Avenue.
A 49-year-old male victim from Billings suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled on foot and the investigation was ongoing. No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
22-59186 8/25 0315 hrs, Division and Lewis Ave. BPD responded to shooting, and located a 49 yoa W/M victim from Billings. Vic suffered a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition. Susp fled on foot. Investigation ongoing. Sgt Peterson— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) August 25, 2022