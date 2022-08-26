Billings shooting sends man to hospital

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 3:15 a.m. near Division Street and Lewis Avenue.

A 49-year-old male victim from Billings suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled on foot and the investigation was ongoing. No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.