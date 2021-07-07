Birdtail charged with assault and burglary in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Racso Birdtail has been charged in Great Falls after he allegedly assaulted two people.

Court documents state that police officers were disptached to a Great Falls residence on July 6th after receiving a call from a woman who kept telling dispatchers, "hurry, hurry."

Officers found a man whose face was "extremely bloodied and swollen," and his torso, arms, and legs were also very bloodied. The man told police he was woken up by Birdtail punching him in the face repeatedly, and the man tried to leave the residence, but Birdtail followed him outside and starting punching him in the face again. Officers noted blood stains on the porch and throughout the residence, and blood and bruising on Birdtail's hands and knuckles.

According to court documents, the woman who called police said that Birdtail had strangled and slapped her the day before, and she had had asked the victim to stay with her because she was afraid to be alone.

On the night the man was assaulted, she told police she woke up to see Birdtail standing over her, and that he threatened to "sell" and kill her. She then called police as Racso yelled at her. Police later found her phone in the toilet at the residence, destroyed due to water damage.

Birdtail is charged with strangulation of a partner/family member and aggravated burglary, both felonies. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and destruction/tampering with a communication device.

Court documents note that at the time of the alleged assault, Birdtail was out on bond in connection with the death of five-year old Anthony "Tony" Renova. In that case, Birdtail was charged with assault on a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in August on those charges after pleading guilty in February 2021.