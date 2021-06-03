Bond set at $10,000 for final Cathedral vandalism suspect

HELENA — The final suspect in a string of vandalism across Helena last month has made his first appearance in court.

Alexander Pomerleau, 19, of Helena, was the fifth person accused of spray-painting the Cathedral of St. Helena and causing other damage to buildings and cars around the city. The other defendants — 21-year-old Durbin Tabb, 19-year-old Lane Chapman and two males under 18 — have already appeared.

Pomerleau is charged with desecration of a place of worship, as well as a separate count of either felony criminal mischief or malicious intimidation or harassment. On Wednesday, the Helena Police Department said in a statement that he was the last person they believed to be involved.

Jonathon Ambarian

According to court documents, multiple other defendants said Pomerleau had been involved with the vandalism. Documents say officers interviewed him, and he admitted spray-painting the Cathedral and a vehicle.

Pomerleau is currently on probation. Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich set his bond at $10,000.

Helena police reported at least five buildings and 10 vehicles were defaced, including those belonging to residents and staff at Touchmark Retirement Community. According to court documents, the graffiti included symbols and vulgar imagery – and at the Cathedral, anti-religious phrases. Documents say the total damage was estimated to be more than $10,000, including $3,000 to $5,000 to the Cathedral alone.

